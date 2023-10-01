Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the mound, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 175 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .491.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 96th and he is 25th in slugging.
- In 66.9% of his games this year (105 of 157), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 51 of those games (32.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 29 games this year (18.5%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in 60 of 157 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 77 games this year (49%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|80
|.296
|AVG
|.254
|.330
|OBP
|.305
|.547
|SLG
|.436
|37
|XBH
|31
|19
|HR
|11
|61
|RBI
|35
|51/18
|K/BB
|69/22
|18
|SB
|31
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- King makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 4-7 with a 2.50 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.50 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 48 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.