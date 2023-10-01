The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Michael King and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .263 with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 65 of 104 games this season (62.5%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (20.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has driven in a run in 27 games this season (26%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 53 .266 AVG .260 .311 OBP .323 .467 SLG .425 17 XBH 21 8 HR 3 20 RBI 15 34/8 K/BB 30/14 3 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings