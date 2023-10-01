Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple.

Games to Bet on Today

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Saints (-3.5)

Saints (-3.5) Saints Moneyline: -185

-185 Buccaneers Moneyline: +150

+150 Total: 40

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-BA (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers (-190)

Dodgers (-190) Moneyline Underdog: Giants (+155)

Giants (+155) Total: 8.5

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Eagles (-8.5)

Eagles (-8.5) Eagles Moneyline: -450

-450 Commanders Moneyline: +350

+350 Total: 43.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bills (-2.5)

Bills (-2.5) Bills Moneyline: -145

-145 Dolphins Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 53.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: 49ers (-14)

49ers (-14) 49ers Moneyline: -1000

-1000 Cardinals Moneyline: +625

+625 Total: 43.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)

Bengals (-2.5) Bengals Moneyline: -145

-145 Titans Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 41

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Browns (-2.5)

Browns (-2.5) Browns Moneyline: -130

-130 Ravens Moneyline: +110

+110 Total: 38.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-6.5)

Cowboys (-6.5) Cowboys Moneyline: -275

-275 Patriots Moneyline: +225

+225 Total: 43.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

NBC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-8.5)

Chiefs (-8.5) Chiefs Moneyline: -400

-400 Jets Moneyline: +310

+310 Total: 41.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet RM (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-165)

Twins (-165) Moneyline Underdog: Rockies (+135)

Rockies (+135) Total: 12

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.