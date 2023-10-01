Will Isiah Pacheco Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Isiah Pacheco was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Kansas City Chiefs match up with the New York Jets at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. If you're looking for Pacheco's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Pacheco has rushed for 155 yards on 35 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and has seven catches (nine targets) for 47 yards.
Isiah Pacheco Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Abdomen
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Chiefs.
Chiefs vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pacheco 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|35
|155
|1
|4.4
|9
|7
|47
|0
Pacheco Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|62
|1
|2
|16
|0
