Nelson Velazquez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nelson Velazquez, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Michael King and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is batting .228 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 28 of 48 games this year (58.3%) Velazquez has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 48), and 9.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.8% of his games this season, Velazquez has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (20.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (56.3%), including six games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|15
|.274
|AVG
|.143
|.340
|OBP
|.208
|.714
|SLG
|.327
|15
|XBH
|3
|11
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|5
|23/8
|K/BB
|20/3
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 192 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- King makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season. He is 4-7 with a 2.50 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In 48 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
