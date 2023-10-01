The Kansas City Royals and Nelson Velazquez, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Michael King and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is batting .228 with six doubles, 17 home runs and 14 walks.

In 28 of 48 games this year (58.3%) Velazquez has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 48), and 9.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.8% of his games this season, Velazquez has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (20.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (56.3%), including six games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 15 .274 AVG .143 .340 OBP .208 .714 SLG .327 15 XBH 3 11 HR 3 23 RBI 5 23/8 K/BB 20/3 0 SB 0

