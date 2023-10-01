Gleyber Torres and Salvador Perez will be among the star attractions when the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 160 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 461 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 671 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.409 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-15) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed one hit in five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Greinke has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

He has made 29 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Tigers L 6-3 Away Zack Greinke Reese Olson 9/28/2023 Tigers L 8-0 Away Jonathan Bowlan Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long 9/29/2023 Yankees W 12-5 Home Jordan Lyles Carlos Rodón 9/30/2023 Yankees L 5-2 Home Steven Cruz Clarke Schmidt 10/1/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Greinke Michael King

