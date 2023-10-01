In the series rubber match on Sunday, October 1, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (82-79) match up with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (55-106). The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +135 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Royals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael King - NYY (4-7, 2.50 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-15, 4.92 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to wager on the Royals and Yankees game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (+135), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Royals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Salvador Pérez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 50 out of the 91 games, or 54.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 25-11 (winning 69.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Yankees went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Royals have been victorious in 47, or 34.3%, of the 137 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 26 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Royals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.