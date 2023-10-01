Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (82-79) and Kansas City Royals (55-106) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

The Yankees will give the nod to Michael King (4-7, 2.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-15, 4.92 ERA).

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Royals have been victorious in 47, or 34.3%, of the 137 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 26 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (671 total, 4.2 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule