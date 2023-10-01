After two rounds of play at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Hae-Ran Ryu is in the lead (+2000), shooting a 14-under 128.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Third Round Information

  • Start Time: 8:50 AM ET
  • Venue: Pinnacle Country Club
  • Location: Rogers, Arkansas
  • Par/Distance: Par 71/6,438 yards

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Best Odds to Win

Hyo Joo Kim

  • Tee Time: 11:40 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 37th (-5)
  • Odds to Win: +800

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 70 -1 4 3 75th
Round 2 67 -4 5 1 20th

Atthaya Thitikul

  • Tee Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 55th (-3)
  • Odds to Win: +800

Thitikul Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -3 4 1 26th
Round 2 71 E 3 1 77th

Yuka Saso

  • Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 18th (-7)
  • Odds to Win: +1200

Saso Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -6 6 0 2nd
Round 2 70 -1 4 1 66th

Leona Maguire

  • Tee Time: 9:30 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 55th (-3)
  • Odds to Win: +1400

Maguire Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 70 -1 4 3 75th
Round 2 69 -2 5 3 51st

Georgia Hall

  • Tee Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 27th (-6)
  • Odds to Win: +1800

Hall Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -3 4 1 26th
Round 2 68 -3 5 2 32nd

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Hae-Ran Ryu 1st (-14) +2000
Hannah Green 2nd (-12) +3000
Jenny Shin 4th (-11) +3000
A Lim Kim 18th (-7) +3000
In-gee Chun 27th (-6) +3300
Sei-young Kim 5th (-10) +3500
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 11th (-8) +3500
Eun-Hee Ji 6th (-9) +4000
Alexis Thompson 11th (-8) +4000
Lydia Ko 37th (-5) +4000

