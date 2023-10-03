The NL Wild Card Series begins on Tuesday when the Philadelphia Phillies play host to the Miami Marlins. Action begins at 8:08 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park, and can be watched on ESPN. Zack Wheeler is starting for the Phillies the Marlins have not named their starter.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank eighth-best in MLB play with 220 total home runs.

Philadelphia ranks fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage.

The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.256).

Philadelphia has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (796 total runs).

The Phillies' .327 on-base percentage is ninth-best in MLB.

The Phillies' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Philadelphia has a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Phillies pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Miami ranks 19th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Miami has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 666 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Miami strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.28 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.298 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Wheeler (13-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 212 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Wheeler is trying to secure his 22nd quality start of the season in this outing.

Wheeler heads into the game with 29 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (10-9) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, Sept. 23, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has 16 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Luzardo has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Pirates W 7-6 Home Ranger Suárez Johan Oviedo 9/28/2023 Pirates L 3-2 Home Zack Wheeler Luis Ortiz 9/30/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Taijuan Walker Tylor Megill 9/30/2023 Mets L 11-4 Away Michael Plassmeyer José Quintana 10/1/2023 Mets W 9-1 Away Matt Strahm Jose Butto 10/3/2023 Marlins - Home Zack Wheeler Jesús Luzardo 10/4/2023 Marlins - Home Aaron Nola Braxton Garrett

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets W 4-2 Away Johnny Cueto Kodai Senga 9/29/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Edward Cabrera Osvaldo Bido 9/30/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away JT Chargois Quinn Priester 10/1/2023 Pirates L 3-0 Away Ryan Weathers Andre Jackson 10/3/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Zack Wheeler 10/4/2023 Phillies - Away Braxton Garrett Aaron Nola

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.