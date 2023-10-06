Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville FC take the pitch for one of two matchups on the NWSL slate today.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about today's NWSL action here. Check out the links below.

NWSL Streaming Live Today

Watch Racing Louisville FC vs Orlando Pride

Orlando Pride makes the trip to play Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville.

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Watch OL Reign vs Washington Spirit

Washington Spirit makes the trip to play OL Reign at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

