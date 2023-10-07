In a Saturday AFL slate that features a lot of competitive contests, the AFL Womens Premiership Football match featuring Adelaide Crows versus Melbourne Demons is a game to see.

Watch AFL action on Fubo!

AFL Streaming Live Today

Adelaide Crows at Melbourne Demons

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Sydney Swans at Port Adelaide Power

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 2:00 AM ET

2:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Collingwood Magpies at Brisbane Lions

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 4:00 AM ET

4:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Geelong Cats at Essendon Bombers

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with AFL action all year long on Fubo!