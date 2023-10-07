In one of the many compelling matchups on the Bundesliga schedule on Saturday, VfL Bochum and RB Leipzig take the pitch at Red Bull Arena.

VfL Bochum travels to face RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Favorite: RB Leipzig (-450)

RB Leipzig (-450) Underdog: VfL Bochum (+850)

VfL Bochum (+850) Draw: (+550)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch VfB Stuttgart vs VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg is on the road to take on VfB Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (-105)

VfB Stuttgart (-105) Underdog: VfL Wolfsburg (+255)

VfL Wolfsburg (+255) Draw: (+260)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin

Union Berlin journeys to take on Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Favorite: Borussia Dortmund (-170)

Borussia Dortmund (-170) Underdog: Union Berlin (+380)

Union Berlin (+380) Draw: (+320)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Augsburg vs SV Darmstadt 98

SV Darmstadt 98 journeys to face FC Augsburg at WWK ARENA in Augsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Favorite: FC Augsburg (-115)

FC Augsburg (-115) Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+275)

SV Darmstadt 98 (+275) Draw: (+270)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Werder Bremen vs TSG Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim makes the trip to take on Werder Bremen at Weserstadion in Bremen.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Favorite: TSG Hoffenheim (+135)

TSG Hoffenheim (+135) Underdog: Werder Bremen (+160)

Werder Bremen (+160) Draw: (+275)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

