Iowa BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Games in Iowa Today

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Spread Favorite: Iowa (-2.5)

Iowa (-2.5) Iowa Moneyline: -135

-135 Purdue Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 38.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Iowa State Cyclones

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Iowa State (-6.5)

Iowa State (-6.5) Iowa State Moneyline: -250

-250 TCU Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 52.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.