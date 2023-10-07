The college football slate in Week 6, which includes the Purdue Boilermakers squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, is sure to please for fans watching from Iowa.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week

Valparaiso Beacons at Drake Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Drake Stadium

Drake Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Favorite: Iowa (-2.5)

Northern Iowa Panthers at Indiana State Sycamores

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: TCU (-6.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!