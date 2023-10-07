Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 7, when the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue Boilermakers match up at 3:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Hawkeyes. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Iowa vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (-2.5) Over (38.5) Iowa 26, Purdue 22

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The Hawkeyes have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Hawkeyes have won twice against the spread this year.

Iowa has an ATS record of 2-1-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Iowa has had two games (out of five) go over the total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 38.5 points, 0.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Iowa contests.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Boilermakers.

The Boilermakers are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Purdue has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 2.5 points or more this year (0-1).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Boilermakers' five games with a set total.

The average total in Purdue games this season is 13.5 more points than the point total of 38.5 for this outing.

Hawkeyes vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 22.2 16.8 30.3 13.3 10.0 22.0 Purdue 28.0 29.6 29.0 32.8 24.0 17.0

