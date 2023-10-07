Our projection model predicts the TCU Horned Frogs will defeat the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, October 7 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Jack Trice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Iowa State vs. TCU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-6.5) Toss Up (52.5) TCU 31, Iowa State 20

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cyclones based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Cyclones is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Iowa State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

Out of theCyclones' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The average total for Iowa State games this year is 11.7 less points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.

TCU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Horned Frogs have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Horned Frogs have two wins against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, TCU has an ATS record of 2-2.

One Horned Frogs game (out of four) has gone over the point total this season.

The average total for TCU games this season has been 60.5, eight points higher than the total for this game.

Cyclones vs. Horned Frogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 34.8 21 34.5 23 36 13 Iowa State 20.8 23.2 25.7 18.7 13.5 30

