The TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) are 6.5-point favorites when they visit the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The over/under is set at 52.5 for the contest.

TCU is averaging 34.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 37th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 43rd, allowing 21.0 points per game. Iowa State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, posting 317.0 total yards per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 47th with 338.6 total yards allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. TCU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Jack Trice Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

TCU vs Iowa State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline TCU -6.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Looking to place a bet on Iowa State vs. TCU? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Iowa State Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Cyclones are struggling of late. In their past three games, they are accumulating 348.3 yards per game (-52-worst in college football) and conceding 393.0 (16th-worst).

The Cyclones are putting up 20.3 points per game in their past three games (-55-worst in college football), and giving up 29.0 per game (-15-worst).

In its past three games, Iowa State has thrown for 261.0 yards per game (71st in the nation), and conceded 259.7 in the air (-61-worst).

In their past three games, the Cyclones have rushed for 87.3 yards per game (-99-worst in college football) and conceded 133.3 on the ground (100th).

Week 6 Big 12 Betting Trends

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cyclones have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Two of Iowa State's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Iowa State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Iowa State has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on Iowa State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has 1,085 passing yards, or 217.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.5% of his passes and has thrown nine touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 11.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Cartevious Norton has run for 143 yards on 45 carries so far this year.

Abu Sama III has racked up 32 carries and totaled 133 yards.

Jaylin Noel leads his team with 250 receiving yards on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has 16 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 244 yards (48.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Daniel Jackson's 13 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Caleb Bacon has collected 2.0 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 6.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Beau Freyler is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 27 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Jeremiah Cooper has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 19 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.