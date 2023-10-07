In a clash of Big Ten teams, the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) will face off against the Purdue Boilermakers (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Iowa favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 38.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Purdue matchup.

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

Iowa vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Iowa has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Purdue has won two games against the spread this year.

The Boilermakers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

