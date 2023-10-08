The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) are 4-point favorites as they aim to continue their three-game winning streak in a contest versus the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game's over/under has been listed at 52.5 points.

The Chiefs' betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Vikings. As the Vikings prepare for this matchup against the Chiefs, check out their recent betting insights and trends.

Chiefs vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-4) 52.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-4) 52.5 -200 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas City vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: CBS

Chiefs vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Kansas City is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have one win ATS (1-2) as a 4-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Kansas City's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Minnesota has but one win versus the spread this season.

The Vikings don't have a win ATS (0-0-1) as a 4-point underdog or more this season.

One of Minnesota's four games has gone over the point total.

