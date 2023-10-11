The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks lead 2-0 and would clinch with a victory.

The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA) for the Dodgers and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Time: 9:07 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (13-11, 5.73 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Lynn (13-11) for his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 30, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The 36-year-old has pitched to a 5.73 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 32 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Lynn has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, Oct. 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.

Pfaadt is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.

Pfaadt enters the game with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is eighth in the league with 1422 total hits and second in MLB action with 906 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.455) and are second in all of MLB with 249 home runs.

In 8 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Dodgers this season, Pfaadt has a 9.35 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .350.

