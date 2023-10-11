The Florida International Panthers (3-3) play a familiar opponent when they host the UTEP Miners (1-5) on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium in a CUSA clash.

Florida International has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 19th-worst with 20.7 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 79th in the FBS (27 points allowed per game). UTEP is putting up 345.8 total yards per game on offense this season (101st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 384.8 total yards per game (84th-ranked).

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Florida International vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Florida International vs. UTEP Key Statistics

Florida International UTEP 330.2 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.8 (82nd) 445.8 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.8 (94th) 107.5 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.2 (64th) 222.7 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.7 (111th) 11 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (116th) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (124th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has thrown for 1,258 yards (209.7 ypg) to lead Florida International, completing 59.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 88 rushing yards on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Shomari Lawrence has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 323 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Kejon Owens has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 215 yards (35.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell's team-leading 550 yards as a receiver have come on 31 receptions (out of 48 targets) with four touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 255 yards so far this campaign.

Jalen Bracey has been the target of 26 passes and hauled in 13 receptions for 170 yards, an average of 28.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison leads UTEP with 947 yards on 73-of-129 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins is his team's leading rusher with 73 carries for 380 yards, or 63.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has been given 67 carries and totaled 366 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 117 yards through the air .

Kelly Akharaiyi has hauled in 290 receiving yards on 17 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jeremiah Ballard has put up a 246-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 15 passes on 29 targets.

Tyrin Smith has racked up 191 reciving yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

