Twins vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and Houston Astros (90-72) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on October 11.
The Twins will call on Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).
Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FS1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Twins have been favorites in 114 games this season and won 69 (60.5%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has entered 100 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 59-41 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 778.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
Astros Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 3-1.
- When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.
- The Astros have come away with 25 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Houston has been victorious 14 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (827 total, 5.1 per game).
- Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 3
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Kevin Gausman
|October 4
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Sonny Gray vs José Berríos
|October 7
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Bailey Ober vs Justin Verlander
|October 8
|@ Astros
|W 6-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Framber Valdez
|October 10
|Astros
|L 9-1
|Sonny Gray vs Cristian Javier
|October 11
|Astros
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Jose Urquidy
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 1-0
|Justin Verlander vs Merrill Kelly
|October 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 8-1
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Nelson
|October 7
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Justin Verlander vs Bailey Ober
|October 8
|Twins
|L 6-2
|Framber Valdez vs Pablo Lopez
|October 10
|@ Twins
|W 9-1
|Cristian Javier vs Sonny Gray
|October 11
|@ Twins
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Joe Ryan
