On Thursday, October 12, the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues will open their seasons against one another at American Airlines Center in in Dallas.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to watch the Stars attempt to knock off the the Blues on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Stars Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blues' total of 298 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 27th in the league.

With 260 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Blues had the league's 17th-ranked offense.

They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.

With 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), the Blues were 22nd in the NHL.

The Blues had the NHL's 22nd-ranked power-play percentage (19.33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 79 37 36 73 55 54 35.7% Pavel Buchnevich 63 26 41 67 31 35 29.9% Robert Thomas 73 18 47 65 40 67 52.9% Brayden Schenn 82 21 44 65 47 41 46.5% Kevin Hayes 81 18 36 54 35 40 49.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars Stats & Trends (2022)

The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars scored the seventh-most goals in the league last season (281 total, 3.4 per game).

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

The 64 power-play goals the Stars recorded last season (on 256 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Stars had the league's fifth-best power-play conversion rate (25%).

Stars Key Players