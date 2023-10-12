Thursday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Atlanta Braves (104-58) matching up at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:07 PM ET on October 12.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) against the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 97, or 65.1%, of the 149 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 77-33 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 60% chance to win.

Atlanta leads MLB with 947 runs scored this season.

The Braves have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Phillies Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Philadelphia and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Phillies contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Phillies have come away with 22 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Philadelphia has a mark of 3-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Philadelphia is No. 8 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (796 total runs).

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 30 Nationals W 5-3 Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon October 1 Nationals L 10-9 Dylan Dodd vs Jackson Rutledge October 7 Phillies L 3-0 Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez October 9 Phillies W 5-4 Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler October 11 @ Phillies L 10-2 Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola October 12 @ Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez

Phillies Schedule