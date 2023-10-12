The Denver Broncos (1-4) visit a streaking Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) team on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have won four straight games.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs score 10.6 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Broncos surrender (36.2).

The Chiefs collect 69.6 fewer yards per game (381) than the Broncos allow per outing (450.6).

Kansas City rushes for 123 yards per game, 64.6 fewer than the 187.6 Denver allows per contest.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over three more times (8 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Chiefs Home Performance

At home, the Chiefs score 30.5 points per game and concede 15.5. That's more than they score overall (25.6), but less than they give up (16).

The Chiefs' average yards gained at home (386) is higher than their overall average (381). But their average yards allowed at home (285.5) is lower than overall (301.4).

Kansas City racks up 264.5 passing yards per game at home (6.5 more than its overall average), and gives up 168.5 at home (35.7 less than overall).

The Chiefs rack up 121.5 rushing yards per game at home (1.5 less than their overall average), and give up 117 at home (19.8 more than overall).

The Chiefs' offensive third-down percentage in home games (53.6%) is higher than their overall average (51.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (33.3%) is lower than overall (35.4%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Chicago W 41-10 FOX 10/1/2023 at New York W 23-20 NBC 10/8/2023 at Minnesota W 27-20 CBS 10/12/2023 Denver - Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver - CBS 11/5/2023 Miami - NFL Network

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.