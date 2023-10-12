Will Isiah Pacheco get into the end zone when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos play in Week 6 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: -141 (Bet $14.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pacheco has rushed for a team-leading 325 yards on 71 attempts (65 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Pacheco also has 11 catches for 99 yards (19.8 per game).

Pacheco has rushed for a TD in three games (of five games played).

Isiah Pacheco Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0

