Skyy Moore will be up against the fourth-worst passing defense in the league when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos in Week 6, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Moore has a 123-yard season thus far (24.6 yards per game), with one touchdown. He has hauled in nine balls on 17 targets.

Moore vs. the Broncos

Moore vs the Broncos (since 2021): 2 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has allowed at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

Moore will play against the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this week. The Broncos give up 263 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Broncos have scored 13 touchdowns through the air (2.6 per game). The Broncos' defense is 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Skyy Moore Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in five games this year.

Moore has been targeted on 17 of his team's 189 passing attempts this season (9.0% target share).

He has picked up 7.2 yards per target (123 yards on 17 targets).

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (7.1%).

Moore has been targeted four times in the red zone (12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/7/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

