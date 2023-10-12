The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues take the ice at American Airlines Center in the first game of the season on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW.

As teams hit the ice for the beginning of the NHL season, here is who we predict will emerge victorious in Thursday's action.

Blues vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final score of Stars 5, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-225)

Stars (-225) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-2.9)

Blues vs Stars Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues (37-38-7 overall) posted a record of 10-7-17 in games that required OT last season.

In the 18 games St. Louis played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 26 points.

Last season the Blues recorded just one goal in 10 games, and they picked up two points (1-9-0).

When St. Louis scored two goals last season, they amassed eight points (2-15-4 record).

The Blues scored at least three goals 48 times, accumulating 71 points (34-11-3).

Last season St. Louis scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games and registered 35 points, with a record of 16-14-3.

When it outshot its opponent last season, St. Louis posted a record of 9-12-2 (20 points).

The Blues were outshot by their opponents 54 times last season, and took 57 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.17 17th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.63 27th 14th 31.9 Shots 28.5 27th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 5th 25% Power Play % 19.33% 22nd 3rd 83.47% Penalty Kill % 72.35% 30th

Blues vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

