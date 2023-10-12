Will Travis Kelce Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Travis Kelce did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 6. All of Kelce's stats can be found on this page.
In the air, Kelce has been targeted 37 times, with season stats of 222 yards on 27 receptions (8.2 per catch) and three TDs.
Travis Kelce Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Chiefs this week:
- Kadarius Toney (FP/toe): 14 Rec; 83 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Kelce 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|37
|27
|222
|149
|3
|8.2
Kelce Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|9
|4
|26
|1
|Week 3
|Bears
|8
|7
|69
|1
|Week 4
|@Jets
|9
|6
|60
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|11
|10
|67
|1
