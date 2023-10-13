As play in the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 approaches an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Lucia Bronzetti against Jasmine Paolini. Bronzetti's odds are the fourth-best among the field at +700 to win this tournament at Skanes Family Hotel Monastir.

Bronzetti at the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir

Skanes Family Hotel Monastir Location: Monastir, Tunisia

Monastir, Tunisia Court Surface: Hard

Bronzetti's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 (at 8:00 AM ET), Bronzetti will face Paolini, after defeating Sara Errani 6-3, 6-4 in the previous round.

Bronzetti is currently listed at +145 to win her next contest against Paolini.

Bronzetti Stats

Bronzetti defeated No. 108-ranked Errani 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the .

Bronzetti is 19-21 over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

Bronzetti is 10-14 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Bronzetti has played 40 matches and 21.0 games per match.

In her 24 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Bronzetti has averaged 21.3 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Bronzetti has won 61.9% of her games on serve, and 37.7% on return.

On hard courts, Bronzetti, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 62.1% of her service games and 37.5% of her return games.

