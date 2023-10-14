The Seattle Kraken (0-2) will visit the St. Louis Blues (0-0-1) on Saturday, with both teams coming off a loss in their most recent game.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW

Blues vs Kraken Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blues' total of 298 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 27th in the league.

The Blues had 260 goals last season (3.2 per game), 17th in the league.

Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.

The Blues had 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 22nd in the NHL.

The Blues' power-play percentage (19.33) ranked them 22nd in the league.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 79 37 36 73 55 54 35.7% Pavel Buchnevich 63 26 41 67 31 35 29.9% Robert Thomas 73 18 47 65 40 67 52.9% Brayden Schenn 82 21 44 65 47 41 46.5% Kevin Hayes 81 18 36 54 35 40 49.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Kraken conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

The Kraken's 289 goals scored last season (3.5 per game) ranked fourth in the NHL.

Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

The 48 power-play goals the Kraken put up last season (on 243 power-play chances) ranked 21st in the NHL.

The Kraken were 21st in the league with a 19.75% power-play conversion rate.

Kraken Key Players