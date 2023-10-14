The Boise State Broncos (3-3) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Colorado State Rams (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Broncos are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Colorado State matchup in this article.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fort Collins, Colorado
  • Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Boise State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline
BetMGM Boise State (-7.5) 60.5 -300 +250
FanDuel Boise State (-7.5) 60.5 -315 +250

Week 7 Odds

Boise State vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

  • Boise State has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • Colorado State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Rams have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Boise State & Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Boise State
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
Colorado State
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

