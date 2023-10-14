Drake vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
When the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies play the Drake Bulldogs at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection model predicts the Tommies will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.
Drake vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|St. Thomas (MN) (-1)
|45.4
|St. Thomas (MN) 23, Drake 22
Drake Betting Info (2022)
- The Bulldogs compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.
- Bulldogs games went over the point total five out of 10 times last season.
St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)
- The Tommies compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record last season.
- A total of four of Tommies games last year hit the over.
Bulldogs vs. Tommies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Drake
|14.8
|35
|22
|20.5
|11.5
|32
|St. Thomas (MN)
|20.2
|24.5
|29.3
|21.3
|11
|27.7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
