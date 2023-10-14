The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Syracuse Orange (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Orange will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tallahassee, Florida
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline
BetMGM Florida State (-17.5) 56.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida State (-17.5) 56.5 -1000 +640 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Florida State vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

  • Florida State has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Seminoles have been favored by 17.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Syracuse has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Florida State & Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Florida State
To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900
To Win the ACC -155 Bet $155 to win $100
Syracuse
To Win the ACC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

