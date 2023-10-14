The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers hit the field for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 7 that should be of interest to fans in Iowa.

College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week

Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Cincinnati (-5.5)

Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Drake Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Drake Stadium

Drake Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Northern Iowa Panthers at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wisconsin (-9.5)

