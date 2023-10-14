According to our computer projection model, the Cincinnati Bearcats will take down the Iowa State Cyclones when the two teams come together at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa State (+5.5) Over (42.5) Cincinnati 24, Iowa State 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 Big 12 Predictions

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Cincinnati vs. Iowa State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Cyclones have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cyclones is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Iowa State has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season.

Two of the Cyclones' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Iowa State games this year have averaged an over/under of 43.1 points, 0.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bearcats have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

The Bearcats have posted one win against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Bearcats have seen three of its four games go over the point total.

The average total for Cincinnati games this season has been 51.9, 9.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cyclones vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 30 24 32 21.3 27 28 Iowa State 21.8 21.7 26 17.5 13.5 30

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.