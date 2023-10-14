The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) host a Big 12 clash against the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Cincinnati is compiling 30 points per game on offense (65th in the FBS), and ranks 62nd on the other side of the ball with 24 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Iowa State ranks 107th in the FBS (21.8 points per game), and it is 46th defensively (21.7 points allowed per game).

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Iowa State Cincinnati 323 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490 (49th) 348.5 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.4 (18th) 116.3 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.2 (10th) 206.7 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.8 (39th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (65th) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has racked up 1,223 yards (203.8 yards per game) while completing 60% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 63 yards with one touchdown.

Eli Sanders has run for 211 yards on 43 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Abu Sama III has racked up 38 carries and totaled 192 yards with one touchdown.

Jaylin Noel has collected 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 284 (47.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 48 times and has two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has put together a 266-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 29 targets.

Daniel Jackson's 11 grabs (on 15 targets) have netted him 173 yards (28.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,226 yards, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 280 yards (56 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has racked up 405 yards on 76 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

Xzavier Henderson's 414 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has registered 30 receptions and one touchdown.

Braden Smith has reeled in 17 passes while averaging 54 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Dee Wiggins has been the target of 25 passes and compiled 14 catches for 193 yards, an average of 38.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

