The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) and Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) clash with the Heartland Trophy at stake on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are big favorites, by 10 points. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Iowa has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Hawkeyes have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Wisconsin has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

