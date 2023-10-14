Iowa vs. Wisconsin: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) and Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) clash with the Heartland Trophy at stake on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are big favorites, by 10 points. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-10)
|36.5
|-375
|+280
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-9.5)
|36.5
|-400
|+300
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Iowa has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.
- The Hawkeyes have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.
- Wisconsin has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
