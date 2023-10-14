The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-0) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-2) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in a battle of MVFC opponents.

South Dakota State has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (seventh-best with 468.4 yards per game) and total defense (fourth-best with 218.4 yards allowed per game) this year. Northern Iowa is putting up 27.6 points per game on offense this season (46th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 28.4 points per contest (69th-ranked) on defense.

Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

Northern Iowa South Dakota State 384.8 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.4 (20th) 349.0 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.4 (5th) 107.6 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.0 (3rd) 277.2 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.4 (71st) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day leads Northern Iowa with 1,377 yards on 105-of-171 passing with eight touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has carried the ball 71 times for 293 yards, with three touchdowns.

Harrison Bey-Buie has run for 190 yards across 41 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Sam Schnee's 453 receiving yards (90.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 28 receptions on 32 targets with four touchdowns.

Logan Wolf has caught 16 passes and compiled 193 receiving yards (38.6 per game).

Sergio Morancy's nine targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 165 yards.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has 869 pass yards for South Dakota State, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 116 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 27 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has racked up 491 yards on 60 carries while finding the end zone six times. He's also caught 10 passes for 98 yards (19.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Amar Johnson has piled up 342 yards on 49 carries, scoring one time.

Jaxon Janke's 293 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has collected 21 catches and three touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has hauled in seven passes while averaging 29.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Zach Heins has hauled in 11 grabs for 131 yards, an average of 26.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

