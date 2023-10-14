Week 7 CAA Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to see how the two games featuring CAA teams played out in Week 7 of the college football schedule?. Keep reading for key players and results from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 7 CAA Results
Maine 24 LIU Post 13
Maine Leaders
- Passing: Derek Robertson (20-for-32, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Tavion Banks (21 ATT, 73 YDS)
- Receiving: Joe Gillette (8 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS)
LIU Post Leaders
- Passing: Ethan Greenwood (13-for-20, 193 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Greenwood (21 ATT, 69 YDS)
- Receiving: Michael Love (2 TAR, 2 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Maine
|LIU Post
|339
|Total Yards
|357
|235
|Passing Yards
|193
|104
|Rushing Yards
|164
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Next Week's CAA Games
Richmond Spiders at North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Truist Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Monmouth Hawks at Elon Phoenix
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Rhodes Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Hampton Pirates
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Armstrong Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Towson Tigers at William & Mary Tribe
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Rhode Island Rams at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
New Hampshire Wildcats at Stony Brook Seawolves
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Maine Black Bears at Campbell Fighting Camels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.