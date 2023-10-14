Patriot League Games Today: How to Watch Patriot League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 7 college football schedule features four games involving schools from the Patriot League. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Patriot League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgetown Hoyas at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Dartmouth Big Green at Colgate Raiders
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bucknell Bison at Cornell Big Red
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Fordham Rams at Stony Brook Seawolves
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|FloSports
