The Week 7 college football slate includes six games with SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Arkansas vs. Alabama | Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Week 7 SEC Results

Alabama 24 Arkansas 21

Pregame Favorite: Alabama (-19.5)

Alabama (-19.5) Pregame Total: 45.5

Alabama Leaders

Passing: Jalen Milroe (10-for-21, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jalen Milroe (10-for-21, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jase McClellan (16 ATT, 83 YDS)

Jase McClellan (16 ATT, 83 YDS) Receiving: Kobe Prentice (3 TAR, 2 REC, 93 YDS, 1 TD)

Arkansas Leaders

Passing: K.J. Jefferson (14-for-24, 150 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

K.J. Jefferson (14-for-24, 150 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: AJ Green (6 ATT, 44 YDS)

AJ Green (6 ATT, 44 YDS) Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (5 TAR, 4 REC, 48 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Alabama Arkansas 415 Total Yards 250 238 Passing Yards 150 177 Rushing Yards 100 0 Turnovers 0

Georgia 37 Vanderbilt 20

Pregame Favorite: Georgia (-32.5)

Georgia (-32.5) Pregame Total: 55.5

Georgia Leaders

Passing: Carson Beck (29-for-39, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Carson Beck (29-for-39, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Daijun Edwards (20 ATT, 146 YDS, 1 TD)

Daijun Edwards (20 ATT, 146 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Dominic Lovett (10 TAR, 9 REC, 72 YDS, 1 TD)

Vanderbilt Leaders

Passing: Ken Seals (19-for-29, 201 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Ken Seals (19-for-29, 201 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Sedrick Alexander (6 ATT, 16 YDS, 1 TD)

Sedrick Alexander (6 ATT, 16 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jayden McGowan (5 TAR, 5 REC, 58 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Vanderbilt Georgia 219 Total Yards 552 201 Passing Yards 261 18 Rushing Yards 291 1 Turnovers 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 7 SEC Games

Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-10.5)

Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kentucky (-2.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.