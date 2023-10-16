Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dubuque County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Dubuque County, Iowa has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Iowa This Week
Dubuque County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Wahlert Catholic High School at Central Dewitt High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 16
- Location: DeWitt, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Hempstead High School at Davenport Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Muscatine High School at Dubuque Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.