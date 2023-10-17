The Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the NLCS, Tuesday at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead.

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola (12-9) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.46 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .240 in 32 games this season.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Aaron Nola vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are batting .250 this season, 13th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .408 (17th in the league) with 166 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-for-26 with a double, a home run and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (12-8) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 177 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 8, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering three hits.

Over 30 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 3.29 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.

Kelly is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Kelly is trying for his 31st straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

In three of his 30 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

This season, the 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.

Merrill Kelly vs. Phillies

He will face off against a Phillies offense that ranks ninth in the league with 1417 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .438 (fifth in the league) with 220 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

Kelly has pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits while striking out seven against the Phillies this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.