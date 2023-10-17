Week 8 of the college football slate includes six games featuring Sun Belt teams in action. Read below to get up-to-date results and key players.

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama

Week 8 Sun Belt Results

South Alabama 55 Southern Miss 3

Pregame Favorite: South Alabama (-18.5)

South Alabama (-18.5) Pregame Total: 51.5

South Alabama Leaders

Passing: Carter Bradley (21-for-27, 319 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Carter Bradley (21-for-27, 319 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: La'Damian Webb (20 ATT, 102 YDS, 4 TDs)

La'Damian Webb (20 ATT, 102 YDS, 4 TDs) Receiving: Jamaal Pritchett (6 TAR, 5 REC, 122 YDS)

Southern Miss Leaders

Passing: Holman Edwards (5-for-15, 41 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Holman Edwards (5-for-15, 41 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Kenyon Clay (10 ATT, 60 YDS)

Kenyon Clay (10 ATT, 60 YDS) Receiving: Frank Gore Jr. (3 TAR, 2 REC, 22 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South Alabama Southern Miss 647 Total Yards 149 360 Passing Yards 46 287 Rushing Yards 103 1 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 8 Sun Belt Games

James Madison Dukes at Marshall Thundering Herd

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)

UL Monroe Warhawks at Georgia Southern Eagles

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Allen E. Paulson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Georgia Southern (-16.5)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Arkansas State Red Wolves

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Centennial Bank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-10.5)

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Old Dominion Monarchs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

Georgia State Panthers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisiana (-3)

