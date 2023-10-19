How to Watch the Blues vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a win last time out, the St. Louis Blues will host the Arizona Coyotes (who lost their most recent game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
See the Blues-Coyotes game on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Blues gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in league play.
- The Blues' 260 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.
- The 46 power-play goals the Blues recorded last season (on 238 power-play chances) ranked 22nd in the NHL.
- The Blues were 22nd in the league with a 19.33% power-play conversion rate.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|79
|37
|36
|73
|55
|54
|35.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|63
|26
|41
|67
|31
|35
|29.9%
|Robert Thomas
|73
|18
|47
|65
|40
|67
|52.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|82
|21
|44
|65
|47
|41
|46.5%
|Kevin Hayes
|81
|18
|36
|54
|35
|40
|49.4%
Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game), 24th in the league.
- The Coyotes' 225 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 27th in the NHL.
- Their -70 goal differential was 27th in the league.
- The Coyotes had 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 23rd in the NHL.
- The Coyotes' power-play percentage (18.91) put them 24th in the league.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|82
|37
|49
|86
|63
|58
|34.9%
|Nick Schmaltz
|63
|22
|36
|58
|55
|61
|40%
|Matias Maccelli
|64
|11
|38
|49
|46
|23
|0%
|Jason Zucker
|78
|27
|21
|48
|39
|35
|26.7%
|Lawson Crouse
|77
|24
|21
|45
|32
|32
|40.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.