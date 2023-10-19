The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Scott County, Iowa this week, we've got what you need.

    • Scott County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Hempstead High School at Davenport Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
    • Location: Davenport, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Pleasant Valley High School at Linn-Mar High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Marion, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oskaloosa High School at North Scott High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Eldridge, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cedar Falls High School at Davenport West High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Davenport, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

