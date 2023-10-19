Woodbury County, Iowa has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.

    • Woodbury County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Westwood High School at Missouri Valley High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 19
    • Location: Missouri Valley, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Sioux City West High School at Denison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Denison, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Heelan Catholic High School at MOC-Floyd Valley High School

    • Game Time: 10:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Orange City, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

