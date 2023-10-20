Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Ringgold County, Iowa this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Iowa This Week

Ringgold County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

Mount Ayr High School at Adair-Casey Guthrie Center High School